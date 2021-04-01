Seven prominent democratic figures, including Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, veteran democrat Martin Lee and barrister Margaret Ng, were convicted of unauthorized assembly on Thursday.

The seven defendants, which include former lawmakers Lee Cheuk-yan, Cyd Ho, Albert Ho and Leung Kwok-hung, had pleaded not guilty to charges of participating in and organizing an unauthorized assembly in relation to a peaceful protest on Aug. 18 in 2019. District Judge Amanda Jane Woodcock ruled they were guilty at the West Kowloon Law Courts Building on Thursday morning.

Two other defendants, former legislators Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung, had pleaded guilty earlier. The trial is adjourned till 11 a.m., where the judge will hear the plea of the two defendants.

Ng arrived the earliest and awaited the trial inside the courthouse. Martin Lee chatted with families and friends, who were present to support.

Ng, Cyd Ho and Lee Cheuk-yan had to sit in the defendants’ dock, while Martin Lee and Ng were exempt. Though Leung and Au were granted bail in this case, they are in custody due to the charge of subversion under the national security law in relation to an unofficial primary election.

Lai, who has been held in custody over fraud and foreign collusion charges for over three months, waved to families and friends when he arrived at the courthouse. “Peaceful rally is not a crime,” Leung shouted from the dock and displayed the hand gesture for the protest slogan “five demands, not one less.”

