A drastic overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system could help the city tackle a range of livelihood issues, including its lack of housing, former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said during a media interview.

Hong Kong’s housing shortage has been the root of many social and economic problems in the city, and Beijing’s sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s legislature could help speed up the implementation of government policies to address this issue, Leung told Bloomberg News.

“Hopefully, we’ll have less, hopefully no, filibustering, in the Legislative Council, which really plagued attempts by governments, including my government, to create more land,” the former leader was quoted as saying.

The reform plan, passed by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee on Tuesday, slashes the percentage of directly elected seats in the legislature from 50% to 22%. Other measures to diminish the influence of pro-democracy politicians include the introduction of a system where candidates are vetted by an official panel as well as by national security officials.

Bloomberg said Leung’s comments suggested that, after stamping out pro-democracy protests in 2019 and removing opposition lawmakers, Beijing now wanted Hong Kong’s government to focus on resolving its long-standing problems.

Leung said that the government’s attention would most likely be on creating more housing units. “We look at the statistics of who’s buying in Hong Kong nowadays and you realize the demand side has been surprisingly controlled,” he said. “We can’t be nice guys for everyone.”

Leung had put housing as his key policy area when he was Hong Kong’s leader from 2012 to 2017, but the average waiting time for public housing lengthened from 2.7 years to 4.6 years during his tenure. Some of his ambitious plans, such as a project to build 17,000 public housing units in the rural area of Wang Chau, failed to materialize.

