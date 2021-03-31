Two men have been sentenced to 45 months in jail for rioting at the Hong Kong International Airport during the 2019 protests. Two other co-defendants were given 13-month sentences for taking part in an unlawful assembly.

Community officer Yau Man-king, 32, and railway technician Yip Man-leong, 25, earlier pleaded guilty to rioting at the airport on Aug. 13, 2019. Thousands of protesters occupied the transport hub that day and brought flights to a halt. One police officer pulled his pistol out during clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators.

There was no question that the police officer was surrounded and threatened by protesters and had pulled his pistol out to avoid being assaulted, said District Court Judge Anthony Kwok.

Kwok said the airport incident involved physical brawling, which was more serious than the confrontations that happened in Mong Kok in 2016. Perpetrators could not expect sympathy from the court as the case involved a public servant exercising his duties, he added.

The incident affected the airport’s operation and scared away foreign visitors, which were reasons for the heavy 45-month sentence, Kwok said, adding that he did not consider political factors in his ruling.

Two other defendants in the same case, 25-year-old cook Ko Wing-hong and 24-year-old janitor Mak Hang-hung, each received 13-month jail sentences over unlawful assembly at the airport, which took place before the confrontation with the police officer. Ko and Mak had blocked police vans outside the building and threw objects at a police bus, the judge said.

Separately, a vocational school student was jailed for four years for rioting at a Tsuen Wan demonstration on Aug. 25, 2019.

Choi Tsz-chung, 21, was found with protective gear and two laser pointers when he was arrested and admitted to taking part in a riot at Yeung Uk Road in Tsuen Wan.

Choi’s lawyer argued that his client had only used a laser pointer and had no intention of hurting anyone. The lawyer asked for leniency on the basis of Choi’s age and his confession to police.

Judge David Dufton said the only appropriate sentence was immediate imprisonment, as a sentence in a detention center would not reflect the gravity of the offense. Dufton said he had taken into account Choi’s young age, but that factor was outweighed by the need for a sentence with a deterrent effect.

Click here for Chinese version

