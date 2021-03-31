China is exploring the creation of a new stock exchange that targets firms listed overseas, as Chinese companies face the prospect of expulsion from bourses in the United States, according to a news report.

The country’s top securities regulator had been tasked with studying a design for the new platform, the Reuters news agency said on Wednesday, citing two sources.

It would seek to draw Chinese firms listed in offshore markets, such as Hong Kong and the U.S., the report said.

Global giants such as Apple and Tesla would also be in its sights, by giving these multinational companies the option of listing their local businesses on the new exchange.

China’s plan could be seen as a response to law amendments by Washington securities regulators last week that would remove foreign companies from American exchanges for noncompliance with U.S. auditing standards.

The new U.S. rules also required firms to prove that they were not owned or controlled by an entity of a foreign government. They must not have any Chinese Communist Party officials on their boards.

China had yet to decide on the time frame or location of the proposed exchange as the idea was only recently conceived, Reuters reported. The national capital Beijing could be a candidate, given that its municipal government had been lobbying for years to upgrade its equity exchange, the report said.

Andrew Lam, a director of Hong Kong accountancy firm BDO, said the new exchange would be attractive to foreign firms with operations in mainland China. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange might be affected slightly, but it would remain irreplaceable in the region as long as the city was a free market, he said.

The share price of the HKEX fell 1.34% on Wednesday.

