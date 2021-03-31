A town in China’s Hainan province has said that those who do not get vaccinated against COVID-19 would be slapped with penalties that would affect them and their children.

Wancheng town in Hainan’s Wanning city recently issued a warning of five kinds of consequences residents would face if they did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who failed to get vaccinated would be barred from entering markets, supermarkets and hotels; banned from working at restaurants, hotels and markets; blacklisted by other villagers; made ineligible for certain government benefits; and their children would be affected in their education and in their future work, military or living arrangements.

Government workers did not deny these penalties when asked by mainland Chinese news outlets. They said they were only enforcing the policies of the city and the province, and stricter measures may be implemented.

A commentator for China’s official Xinhua News Agency criticized the “simple and crude” policy, saying that it may cause medical risks for those who are not suitable for vaccines and may spark opposition among residents, which would not help with promoting vaccinations.

This type of policy was the result of a minority of areas being in a rush to meet their vaccination goals or the pressure of underperformance, Xinhua reported.

More than 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Monday, with party officials at the municipal level taking jabs since the weekend to urge the public to do the same.

Although China is only behind the United States in the number of vaccine doses administered, the ratio of those vaccinated compared to those who were not was very low, Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan told mainland media.

Most people did not feel an urgency to get inoculated because there were no cases around them, Zhong said. It would be dangerous for China to open up to travelers since most people were yet to be protected, but the borders could also not stay closed forever, Zhong added.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play