Hong Kong’s home affairs chief is facing questions about nepotism after his bureau promoted a civil servant from his political party.

Cheung Chun-lok, 29, was appointed political assistant to Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui and will assume office on April 1. Both Cheung and Tsui are members of the pro-Beijing Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, or DAB for short.

Before entering government service, Cheung worked at the Hong Kong Sustainable Development Research Institute, a pro-government think tank founded by Tsui’s political ally. Tsui had been serving as honorary consultant at the institute when Cheung joined in 2015, and the two were photographed together at various events hosted by the institute.

Cheung was hired as a researcher at the Home Affairs Bureau last year. The bureau said in a statement at the time that Tsui was not involved in the selection process and did not answer questions about the relationship between Tsui and Cheung.

As a result of his latest promotion to political assistant — one of the top-ranking positions in the bureau — Cheung will receive a monthly salary of between HK$75,000 and HK$105,000 (US$9,650 and US$13,500).

The bureau told Apple Daily that political assistants are appointed by the chief executive based on the advice of the appointment committee. The committee includes the head of the relevant bureau, meaning that Tsui would have taken part in recommending Cheung for the job.

According to a government statement on Wednesday, Cheung holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, with a major in government and public administration and a minor in journalism and communication, as well as a Master of Science degree in professional accounting and corporate governance from the City University of Hong Kong.

Aside from his DAB party background, Cheung was also a member of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, a pro-Beijing think tank.

In 2015, Cheung wrote a newspaper op-ed defending the pro-establishment coalition that opposed the Occupy Central protests. Democrats were suppressing dissent by smearing government supporters, he wrote.

