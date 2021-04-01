29 new coronavirus cases were reported in China’s Yunnan province on Wednesday, including 23 cases without symptoms. Among them, 12 patients are Myanmar citizens.

The city of Ruili, where most of the cases were found, has been placed under lockdown since Tuesday night. Wang Yubo, vice party secretary of the province, said the authorities would conduct mass testing for residents “at top speed.”

Tsui, a local resident, said most shops were shut and the streets were empty. Offices were also closed and people mostly work from home. “Each household can only send one person for groceries each day,” she added. While there is a steady supply of groceries at the markets, residents are fighting for food, she observed.

Health authorities in Hunan, Sichuan and Fujian have issued emergency reminders, urging residents to refrain from travelling near high-risk areas such as Ruili. They have also stepped up COVID-19 control measures, requiring travelers to undergo mandatory tests and quarantine.

Yunan’s tourism department is advising people against travelling to Ruili, but other cities in the province are not affected for now. Tourists may enter by displaying their health code, though the measures will be subject to change according to the pandemic situation, it said.

Though it is high season for tourism, hotels in the region have received a surge of requests for refund. “If they are very concerned, we will offer a full refund,” said one operator, albeit dismayed by its impact on business.

In a news segment, state media CCTV blamed a previous outbreak at the city in September last year on patients who entered the country illegally. The local authorities must crack down on illegal border crossing to prevent further outbreaks, it urged. “Does the loophole remain unsealed? Or have the measures been slackened? This must be thoroughly investigated,” said news anchor Gang Qiang.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play