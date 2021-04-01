“Doesn’t the bible say we should always speak the truth?” asked Cardinal Joseph Zen, hitting back at Archbishop Paul Gallagher’s claim that grandstanding statements may not be effective.

In a recent interview with media outlet America, the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States sought to explain why the Pope has been silent on Beijing’s human rights abuses and crackdown on Hong Kong. “I think you will find it true that the Holy See does not have a policy, a diplomatic policy, of denunciation almost anywhere in the world,” Gallagher said.

In a blog entry on Wednesday, Zen, who served as the sixth Bishop of Hong Kong, rebutted some of Gallagher’s arguments, blasting them as “inconsistent with facts and self-contradictory.”

Zen cited historical cases where the Holy See have publicly spoken out against unjust regimes. They include Cupimus inprimis (1952), an apostolic letter of Pope Pius XII to all the faithful in China amid political persecution and Non abbiamo bisogno (1931), where Pope Pius XI exhorted followers to speak out against Mussolini’s regime.

The 89-year-old also quoted Pope Benedict XVI’s letter to the Church in China in 2007, where he wrote that “compliance with those authorities is not acceptable when they interfere unduly in matters regarding the faith and discipline of the Church.”

While Gallagher stressed it is important to know if a statement may produce positive change or further complicate the situation, Zen questioned what constitutes positive change and if that should be viewed from the perspective of faith or measured by the stakes of this world.

“If the church only speaks with the expectation for a positive change, then the church might as well not say anything at all,” he added.

Though the Vatican’s call for dialogue has fallen on deaf ears in Myanmar, their silence on Hong Kong and China has disappointed countless faithful followers, he added.

As for what Gallagher has described as divisions within the Catholic community in Hong Kong, Zen noted that most of the people have sided with the resistance and are determined to fight for freedom and democracy.

He also urged Hongkongers to write to the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, which is responsible for appointing the next bishop in Hong Kong.

