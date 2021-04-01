Future elections in Hong Kong are essentially rigged and will not produce meaningful democratic results, says the top U.S. diplomat to the city Hanscom Smith.

The U.S. consul general Smith made the comments to a group of reporters after the U.S. issued its annual report on the city’s status, which it certified to Congress that Hong Kong does not warrant differential treatment under the Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992.

After Beijing’s recent overhaul of the Hong Kong electoral system, the legislature and the chief executive election committee will be packed with handpicked supporters, with all candidates subject to a screening of patriotism, Smith said.

“Unfortunately the latest moves by Beijing, once implemented by the Hong Kong government, will ensure the upcoming ChiefCo and LegCo elections will not produce meaningful democratic results, and will be neither inclusive nor credible representations of the will of people in Hong Kong,” he said.

The past year has been difficult for Hong Kong as Beijing continues to dismantle the high degree of autonomy promised to the people, he said.

“Hong Kong was once a bastion of disparate voices, lively debate and the rule of law,” he said.

“But it’s now a city where people have their travel documents seized, or arrested and languished in detention for months before trial, for taking part in peaceful demonstrations or trying to participate in primary elections, and face years of imprisonment under a national security law developed, imposed and enforced by organs accountable only to Beijing.”

There have already been 100 arrests made under the law, creating a chilling uncertainty throughout Hong Kong society, he said. The law has increased Beijing’s direct control of Hong Kong’s security and law enforcement institutions, with mainland Chinese national security agents being allowed to freely operate in the city. Smith also slammed Beijing for pressuring Hong Kong’s courts.

Smith accused the Hong Kong government of postponing the legislative election to avoid the defeat of the pro-Beijing camp.

Minutes before the interview started on Thursday morning, nine democrats were convicted for organizing and participating in an unauthorized assembly in August 2019, with Smith describing the result as “enormously troubling.”

The focus of U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials was about imposing a cost and showing Washington’s solidarity, Smith said.

The consulate would continue to meet people across the political spectrum, but some democrats and members of civil society were hesitant to attend, as they were worried about accusations of collusion with foreign power, Smith said.

Washington would not ban the use of U.S. dollars in transactions in Hong Kong, Smith said when asked by a reporter. The consulate has not considered pulling out of Hong Kong, and the decision to sell its properties at 37 Shouson Hill Road was made years ago, he said.

When asked if the U.S. would launch lifeboat programs for Hong Kong people like other Western countries, Smith declined to comment, saying that the Congress was reviewing relevant legislation.

