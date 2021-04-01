The Taiwanese presidential office condemned mainland China for jeopardizing Hong Kong’s democracy and human rights, after the conviction of nine prominent activists for unauthorized assembly on Thursday.

Seven of the nine including Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai and several former lawmakers were found guilty of organizing and participating in an unauthorized assembly on August 18, 2019. Two other defendants Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung had earlier pleaded guilty. They face up to five years in jail.

Taiwan’s presidential office condemns Beijing’s continued jeopardizing of Hong Kong’s democracy and human rights by restricting the people’s rights to assembly, said spokesperson Chang Tun-han.

The office urged Beijing to launch sincere conversations with Hongkongers in order for the situation to return to calmness, Chang said. A democratic Taiwan will carry on in supporting Hongkongers and universal values of freedom and democracy, he added.

Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” principle promised by Beijing has been crushed along with its democracy and freedoms, said Executive Yuan spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng.

The judgment cast doubt on Hong Kong’s rule of law as well, as Lo said he was shocked by the conviction of Martin Lee, a well-respected senior counsel who has been fighting for Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms for decades.

Taiwan must treasure its hard-earned democracy and freedoms, Lo said, as he called on the self-ruling island’s people to keep supporting Hongkongers.

Chiu Chui-cheng, spokesperson for Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, said the government was “deeply saddened” by the harsh treatment faced by Hong Kong democrats. Beijing’s plan to spread fear in Hong Kong cannot block the trend of seeking universal values, Chiu added.

Exiled Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee, who escaped being abducted to mainland China and later reopened a bookstore in Taipei, told Apple Daily Taiwan that there is no turning back for Hong Kong’s democracy, and its future would only get worse. Taiwan must not believe in any promise of “one country, two systems” given by China, he said.

The island is the best place for Hongkongers to move to while they still can, Lam said. Taiwan should provide even more assistance to Hong Kong democrats on top of its current arrangements, he added.

