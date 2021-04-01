Hong Kong health authorities announced on Thursday they would resume the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine next Monday after reviewing the interim investigation report submitted by the pharmaceutical company which proved its safety.

Vaccines produced by mainland Chinese healthcare group Fosun Pharma were abruptly halted late last month after packaging defects were found in a batch numbered 210102 that was only delivered to Hong Kong and Macao.

As a handful of similar cases were reported in the United States and the United Kingdom, a probe into the cause of the defects was subsequently launched, even though countries overseas have not suspended their inoculation programs despite the flaw.

Another 30,000 doses of BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine — reportedly coming from another factory located in Frankfurt, Germany — will arrive in the city as soon as Friday.

The city’s Food and Health Bureau would deal with the liability issues with Fosun Pharma in accordance with the purchase agreement and financial arrangements, said health minister Sophia Chan, adding that the Hong Kong government would not pay for any surcharges arising from the week-long suspension.

Those residents who have made an appointment for April 5 or later will not need to make another rebook, while those scheduled to receive the second dose are recommended to reserve time for the injection between April 5 and 10.

Health authorities will also assign alternative time slots for those who were scheduled for a jab from March 24 and April 4.

There was a problem with the metal ring that should have secured the plastic lid under an ultra-low temperature environment, causing the air pressure in the bottle to exceed normal conditions, director of health Constance Chan told a press briefing on Thursday, citing the interim report.

The BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has to be stored at a temperature of -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit).

The decision of how to handle the defective batch will not be made until Fosun Pharma completes the final investigation report, Chan said.

The announcement came as the Hong Kong government appealed to residents to get vaccinated following an undesirable take-up due to decreasing confidence in the vaccines available in the city and the recent death tolls.

As of March 31, health authorities had administered COVID-19 vaccines on about 461,000 people — or 6.14% of the entire Hong Kong population — of which 44,000 people had completed the whole vaccination process.

“We would like to enhance public confidence in the vaccine program,” Patrick Nip, the city’s Secretary for the Civil Service, said on Thursday, appealing residents to join the scheme.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play