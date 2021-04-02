The impact of Friday’s express train crash in Taiwan has been estimated at up to 200 metric tons, or on a par with as many as 50 adult Asian elephants stampeding into the train.

The most devastating rail accident in decades took place in a tunnel in the island’s eastern Hualien county, on the first day of a long weekend to mark the Qingming festival, in which people traditionally pay their respects at the graves of ancestors’.

According to an investigation by Apple Daily Taiwan, a construction truck that had been badly parked at the top of an embankment slid about 20 meters (66 feet) down the slope and hit the front of the train.

The impact caused the crowded train to derail, sending the many standing passengers flying. The truck driver, surnamed Lee, was taken by police for questioning. As of 5:30 p.m., 51 people had been declared dead, including both the captain and the deputy captain of the express train, while 156 were wounded.

The estimate of the 200 metric ton force of impact was based on Isaac Newton’s second law of motion, according to a dynamics expert, who likened it to 50 four-ton Asian elephants crashing into the train.

The Taiwan Railways Administration said it has set up a team to look into the accident.

