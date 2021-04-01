Dozens of Hong Kong-listed companies halted trading on Thursday, after many failed to report their annual earnings on time.

Solar energy firm GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited and debt manager China Huarong Asset Management Co. were among the roughly 60 firms who announced they had suspended trading on April 1.

“It shows that the market has more companies with financial problems,” said Francis Lun, chief executive at Geo Securities Ltd. Retail investors should be particularly cautious in the current market environment, he added.

Smartac International Limited and Xinjiang LaChapelle Fashion also missed the reporting deadline of March 31. LaChapelle worked with two local Xinjiang companies to produce and manufacture garments using local cotton, according to a website of the government in Urumqi, capital city of Xinjiang.

The figure of 60-odd firms was much higher than the nine that halted the trading of their shares on April 1 in 2020, and the 25 in 2019.

It was unusual that so many firms delayed their earnings without much explanation, CMB International Securities Ltd strategist Daniel So told Bloomberg. It was also surprising that the number was so much more than last year despite the pandemic.

“The longer they delay in reporting earnings, the worse their share prices would be,” So said.

The suspensions came as the China Securities Regulatory Commission announced enhancing cross-border collaboration to improve the standard of financial reporting of listed companies. The commission is also setting up a cross-departmental working group to better enforce regulations in order to stop fraud in initial public offerings and financial reporting, market manipulation and other illegal activities.

Hong Kong’s Financial Reporting Council had issued a memorandum so as to display its determination as an independent regulator of local audit activities, chairperson Kelvin Wong said.

The council would be enhancing cooperation among regulators in mainland China, Hong Kong and overseas to protect the interests of investors, he said.

Apple Daily has seen accountant reports from suspended companies prepared by Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers, which indicate that more than a few auditors have tightened standards over reporting.

The reporting delays could be because of companies’ bad performances last year, said Simon Li, senior lecturer at the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s business school. Some might be waiting for a better time to release their reports, or were unfamiliar with compliance regulations in Hong Kong, Li said.

“They may know the financial business and money-making side, but regarding responsibilities toward investors and regulators and cross-border audits, their teams have to do a lot more,” Li said. “They also have to be careful to make sure none of their businesses would infringe on national security laws in Hong Kong.”

Former lawmaker for the accountancy constituency Kenneth Leung attributed the delays partly to the coronavirus pandemic creating serious manpower shortages in the sector. He also pointed to technical issues, including difficulties in getting confirmation remotely from all board directors and the unstable international trade environment.

Leung felt that the council’s initiative to improve cross-border audits was a good thing.

“If authorities strictly follow the international standards for accountancy and financial reporting, it will make companies take it more seriously, because the board of directors are all held responsible,” he said.

