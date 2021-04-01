A Hong Kong project to build a “funeral city” close to the border with mainland China is inconsiderate to neighboring inhabitants, a Chinese political pundit and commentator has said.

Under the Hong Kong government’s plan, the complex is to come with comprehensive funeral venues including a crematorium, columbaria and funeral halls. It is deemed an “offensive facility,” according to Sima Nan, whose real name is Yu Li.

He published a video on Tuesday criticizing the government for going ahead with it in disregard of the feelings of residents in Shenzhen, the city bordering Hong Kong.

The project, nicknamed the “funeral city,” is to be sited in Lo Wu and has been in the making since 2012, with completion slated for 2022. It would provide around 200,000 niches, which are in shortage in Hong Kong, and 170,000 cremation time slots.

When the plans became public in 2015, local residents of Lo Wu expressed opposition. Many were worried that it would affect their quality of life. Some chose to move away and housing prices fell.

“After construction, all that residents would see when they lifted their eyes would be funeral parlors in front of their faces,” Sima Nan said in his video. “When the wind blows from that direction, all the fumes from the funeral city would be on you — how would you feel? Shenzhen residents are stressed about this.”

He further criticized the Hong Kong government for its lack of vision in planning and development, and said it was wasting precious land.

Lawmaker Eunice Yung said the “funeral city” was at odds with China’s vision for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. She called on the government to review its development plans for Hong Kong’s North district as a whole.

Yung said the government should consider moving funeral services farther away from residential areas and save “precious land resources” between Hong Kong and Shenzhen for better use.

