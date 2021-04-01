Taiwan has held its first talks with the United States on cooperating to take part in international organizations since the administration of Joe Biden took office.

The videoconference on Tuesday was about strategies and methods to strengthen and develop Taiwan’s participation in global setups covering public health, cross-border crime, international aviation, climate change and other shared values, said the island’s foreign ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou on Thursday.

She said Washington affirmed that Taipei was a good partner in multilateral cooperation, praised its achievements combating COVID-19, and stressed its continuous support for the island to participate in world bodies.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese legislators asked various departments to report on recent changes in the relationship between Taiwan, the U.S. and mainland China. The reports should also cover the regional maritime situation, the Foreign and National Defense Committee of the Legislative Yuan said.

National Security Bureau head Chen Ming-tong told reporters that although China should be getting a new leader next year after the Communist Party’s 20th National Party Congress, Chinese President Xi Jinping had already canceled the term limit in the constitution and would likely stay on.

Beijing’s strategic intention was obvious and Taipei would make plans for all kinds of situations, but it was most important for all sectors of Taiwan to stay united in order to maintain its democracy and freedom, Chen said.

