The newly announced government committee to vet Hong Kong election candidates will not be chaired by the city’s leader or judges, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Thursday.

The Candidate Eligibility Review Committee was set up as part of Beijing’s sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system. The committee will have the authority to screen candidates for chief executive, the Legislative Council and the Election Committee, and its decisions will not be open to legal challenge.

Lam on Thursday said the responsibility for vetting election hopefuls should fall to principal officials — though the government has yet to announce who would be on the committee.

“We must ensure fairness, no conflicts of interest, no political considerations, no fear of doxxing or sanctions, as well as gaining the trust of the central government,” Lam told i-Cable News. “The only group of people who can fully satisfy [these conditions] ... are the principal officials who have already been appointed by the central government.”

The chief executive will not chair the committee, Lam added. Current and retired judges will not be part of the process as they are not part of the national security framework, and might not have clearance to access related materials.

In past elections, a number of opposition candidates have been disqualified by the government official overseeing the electoral process, known as a returning officer. The policy change will ensure the decision is “elevated from the level of a mid-level civil servant to that of principal officials,” Lam said.

It is “very appropriate” for politically appointed officials to be in charge of vetting, as they are the core of the Hong Kong government and are answerable to the public and the central government, she added.

Asked about the role of the national security police, Lam said that officers will only conduct a background check when there are “suspicions” regarding a candidate.

Under Beijing’s edict, Hong Kong’s Election Committee will add the position of chief convenor with wide-reaching powers. Lam said the role was part of an “contingency measure” and will only come into play in an emergency.

It will be up to the central government to decide when the chief convenor will intervene in the electoral process, she said.

