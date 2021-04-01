Asia’s first “travel bubble” was launched on Thursday between the islands of Taiwan and Palau, more than a year after the global coronavirus pandemic rendered international trips almost obsolete.

At 8:30 a.m., the first of roughly 100 people started arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for their flight to the western Pacific country. It was five and a half hours before boarding, to allow time for all necessary checks to be completed.

Passengers had to be tested negative for COVID-19 before being allowed to get on the plane.

The tour group landed in Palau in the evening local time. Airport staffers dressed in protective gear met the passengers and sprayed their hands with disinfectant.

The passengers were then ushered through immigration and baggage claim areas, and were greeted by friendly Palauans as they stepped out into the arrival hall. Locals gifted the visitors strings of seashells, and performed traditional songs and dances.

On the same flight was Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr., having just wrapped up his visit in Taiwan. The president spent 40 minutes on the plane personally offering each of his fellow passengers a waterproof bag printed with Palauan writing.

An Apple Daily reporter who would follow the group on its tour arrived at 9:30 a.m. at Taoyuan airport and was promptly taken to an area for a nose swab. The reporter said that all of the passengers on this inaugural trip had tested negative for COVID-19.

Taiwan’s Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung and head of the Center for Disease Control Chou Jih-Haw were at the airport as well, to survey how the logistical flow was handled.

Lin said that Taiwan was in discussion with the island nation of Guam on the latter’s invitation to establish a travel bubble.

Taiwan and Palau had always had a bilateral diplomatic relationship and had engaged in medical cooperation in coronavirus testing, CDC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang said. Both places currently had zero cases, which enabled the opening of the travel corridor, Chuang said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play