At least 51 people died and more than 156 were wounded in Taiwan when an express train carrying hundreds of passengers at the start of a long-weekend break derailed in a tunnel on Friday morning after smashing into a lorry.

The train was traveling from Taipei to the southeastern city of Taitung when it was reportedly hit by a truck that had been badly parked at the top of a railroad embankment. The lorry slid into the train carriages and caused it to derail at high speed just as it entered the tunnel, trapping passengers inside and hampering rescue efforts, according to reports.

The front of the train was badly damaged by the impact, in which both the captain and his assistant died, according to reports. Rescuers struggled to free those trapped in the wreckage, though by mid-afternoon all the survivors had been freed.

One passenger, surnamed Chen, said she had been sleeping when the incident happened.

“I was startled awake by a loud crash. I couldn’t see anything because the entire train was filled with smoke. Fortunately, my family wasn’t trapped,” she said.

“Many were stuck under the chairs, unconscious … When I walked out of the carriage, there were corpses everywhere,” she added.

Several news reports showed footage of survivors being led out of the tunnel.

According to Taiwan media, many passengers were standing as the train was crowded.

An investigation is under way into the exact circumstances of the tragedy, and the issue of whether the train was overcrowded.

The crash took place on the first day of the Qingming, or Tomb-sweeping festival, in which people traditionally return to their ancestral homes to visit their ancestors’ graves.

Most casualties had wounds to their heads and other extremities, conceivably because of objects falling from above or from a stampede when people were trying to escape, said a spokesperson from the nearest hospital where most of the injured passengers were taken. Passengers who had been standing were also thrown about by the impact.

The mangled wreck of a yellow truck was seen by the side of the railway. The vehicle was suspected to have slid down the embankment and into the path of the train, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported, adding that the truck driver had been taken by the police for questioning.

Train services along the affected line running down Taiwan’s dramatic and rocky southeast coast were immediately suspended following the accident, with about 6,400 passengers affected as of 2 p.m., said the Taiwan Railways Administration.

It may take about a week to repair the line, the administration told a press briefing.

As of 5.30 p.m., the death toll was 51, while 156 were wounded.

