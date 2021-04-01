Law enforcement officers attempted to topple a residential building owned by two daughters and their 70-year-old mother in mainland China’s eastern-central coastal province of Jiangsu, despite codified laws that prohibited forced evictions of homes.

Homeowner Ling Lu told Apple Daily that about 50 urban management agents armed with shields surrounded a residence she bought in the Gulou county in Xuzhou on March 27, saying that they had to take over the property. They did not have any warrant to justify their visit, she said.

The officers dragged her and her mother out of the house and removed all their personal belongings for the abrupt demolition, Ling said, and they also made accusations that the property was illegally built.

She said officers rushed to her house again on March 30, bringing in excavators and drainage pipes. Together with her sister and her mother — Ling was forced to safeguard their home with wooden sticks and ladders to block the officers, she added.”We are just ordinary people trying to survive. In the face of government-backed hooligans, we just could not do anything,” Ling said.

Her story is reflective of the many others in mainland China that despite the presence of law, the authorities are given inflated power to keep residents under control. Ling felt intimidated, extremely nervous and unable to sleep, fearing the authorities would ambush them at night.

In 2017, Beijing Municipal Party Committee secretary Cai Qi required the permanent population to be controlled to within 23 million by 2020, demanding the so-called “low-end population” living in the peripheries of China’s capital city to leave. The population of long-term residents there was 21.710 million then.

Although Cai was later castigated by the public and many academics, his position was largely unharmed. Issues facing the disadvantaged groups in mainland China are often swept under the carpet.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play