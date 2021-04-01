An influential Chinese columnist rehashed April 1 events from as far back as 28 years ago to harshly criticize the United States.

The date stirred complicated and heavy feelings among Chinese people, according to “Bull Piano,” a commentator associated with China’s state news agency Xinhua. Writing on WeChat, Bull Piano cited three examples of U.S.-China confrontations that happened on April Fools’ Day.

On April 1, 1993, Washington claimed a Chinese cargo container ship was carrying chemical weapons to Iran, sparking a diplomatic incident. On the same date in 1999, a U.S. military plane bombed the Chinese embassy in Belgrade during NATO airstrikes over the former Yugoslavia. Then in 2001, a Chinese pilot was killed in a mid-air collision between his jet and an American spy plane in the South China Sea.

“These are the three most shameful and distressing events since the reform and opening up [of China]. In the latter two incidents, the Chinese people paid the price with their lives,” the commentator wrote.

“But it is precisely this anger and sadness that drove the country’s rise. Despite its shortcomings, today’s China is no longer the China of two decades ago.”

The post also alleged that the U.S. was “bullying” the United Nations and acting impulsively on the world stage. “When the U.S. goes crazy, the whole world cowers. We have seen this a lot in the past few years: it will withdraw from a group or impose sanctions on a whim, and regularly poke its nose into other people’s business.”

In February, the same WeChat account had lauded U.S. President Joe Biden for the courtesy and respect he displayed in his Lunar New Year greeting video. The praise came just weeks after Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play