The family of Andy Li, the Hong Kong activist whose whereabouts have been kept secret since he was handed over to authorities in the city after completing a prison sentence in mainland China, said they have finally had word from him — though few details were forthcoming.

A post on a Facebook page set up by family members said they were digesting the new information, without elaborating.

Li’s disappearance and the refusal of Hong Kong authorities to say and under what conditions he is being held, have sparked international outrage, with an international group of 100 legislators demanding his release.

Li was held in custody in Shenzhen since August, after a failed attempt to flee to Taiwan. After completing a seven-month sentence, he was sent back to Hong Kong on March 22, but his whereabouts remained unknown. His family made inquiries with the police and the Correctional Services Department, but received no answer.

Li is being held in solitary confinement at Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre, sources told Apple Daily earlier. Li’s case was handled by a special unit in the Correctional Services Department, colloquially known as the “secret unit,” the sources said. There has yet to be any official confirmation.

Apple Daily has reached out to Li’s sister Beatrice and the Correctional Services Department.

The police said they respected the rights of detainees and who would receive a notice explaining their rights, including their right to meet lawyers and notify family members. Police would make arrangements in accordance with a detainee’s wishes. However, they said they would not comment on individual cases, including on whether the detainee in question had made certain requests.

Barrister Lawrence Law represented Li when his case was brought before a Hong Kong court, a hearing at which Li was absent. Li’s family said they had no knowledge of Law’s appointment.

Olympia Chambers, under which Law operated, issued a statement saying that it was “most regrettable” that some press reports accused Law of being a “government appointed lawyer.”

The national security law was a new regime of law and hence Law had to proceed with caution, and he had no duty to inform the press about the details of his instructions, it said.

