Hongkongers mustn’t give up on their pursuit of freedom, jailed pro-independence activist Tony Chung said in his first public letter after four months in detention.

Chung, 19, said he was still adapting to life behind bars, where he is mixing with prisoners of the same age or even younger than him, according to the letter dated March 8 that was uploaded to his Facebook page.

The former leader of the now-defunct Studentlocalism group said he was able to read Apple Daily and listen to the radio. He said the most heartbreaking thing was to learn about how his fellow activists had been arrested, jailed or forced into exile and to know that there was

nothing he could do to help.

The dawn that people hope for may not come for a long time, “but we must hold onto the light, as the darkness will fade one day,” he said. Hongkongers should read history more and learn from past experience in order to find a way out, he added.

Chung was detained after being arrested by national security police outside the American consulate in October. He was charged with secession under the national security law, conspiracy to issue seditious publications and money laundering. He was denied bail last month.

He was also sentenced to four months in jail last December for insulting the national flag and unlawful assembly.

He had prepared himself mentally for imprisonment after becoming an activist in 2016, therefore he did not feel much fear about being behind bars, Chung said. The hygiene and food inside was better than he expected — even more tasty than his lunch boxes at secondary school, he joked.

At Pik Uk Prison, there were few jailed activists, Chung said, and inmates there were curious to hear stories and information about other activists.

Chung expressed his gratitude to people who sat through hearings in show of their support. He also thanked members of the public who would chase after prison vans and shout slogans as the vehicles were taking him away from court hearings, saying that he was touched by the gestures.

“I hope one day we will meet again in a land of freedom,” he said. The Facebook post said it would provide the address of a postal box so that people could write letters to Chung.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play