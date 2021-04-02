Manufacturers of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 should apologize for defective packaging that led Hong Kong to suspend inoculations with the jabs, even though the problems did not affect its safety and efficacy, a pharmacist said.

Two remaining batches of the jabs with potential defects should also be moved out of a Hong Kong storage facility so as to make room for the arrival of another batch, William Chui, president of the Society of Hospital Pharmacists, said during a talk show on public broadcaster RTHK on Friday.

Chui said he believed that the defects did not compromise the quality and safety of the jabs, but showed possible negligence on the part of the manufacturer.

Last week, Hong Kong suspended administering the German-produced jabs after some vials were found to have loose caps. Health officials said the defects did not pose a safety risk and the shots would be resumed next Monday.

Clinical data showed that the efficacy of BioNtech jabs would remain over 90% after six months, University of Hong Kong microbiologist Ho Pak-leung told Commercial Radio. People who had recovered from COVID could receive the jab’s full protection after just one dose, instead of the normal two, Ho suggested.

Hong Kong has seen a slow take-up of vaccines due to fears of adverse effects and a lack of confidence in another option produced by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac. Seven Hongkongers, mostly aged over 60, died days after receiving Sinovac jabs. Health authorities said the deaths had no direct links with the vaccine.

