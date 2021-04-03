Appointed members will likely be reintroduced into Hong Kong’s District Council system, says pro-Beijing heavyweight Tam Yiu-chung.

Tam, a delegate to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, told i-Cable that he believed the central and the Hong Kong governments would look into adjusting the formation of the city’s 18 district councils before its current term ends in 2024, with proposals including reintroducing appointed members.

Appointed seats at district councils were abolished in 2016, which Tam and his Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong party had supported after it was proposed to the Legislative Council in 2013. But Tam said that the councils would now be more balanced and representative with appointed seats.

Sha Tin district councilor Wong Hok-lai, the convenor of pro-democracy councilors, said reintroduction of appointed members was “ridiculous and going backwards in history.”

The pro-Beijing camp had agreed to cut the seats as they held a majority in the councils at the time, saying that it would make the councils more representative, Wong said. Now they wanted the seats back only because they were a minority at the moment, he added.

Under Beijing’s election overhaul, district councilors would no longer have 117 seats in the chief executive Election Committee, which would instead be occupied by appointed members from Area, Fight Crime and Fire Safety committees.

People who wished to run for Legislative Council seats would need to obtain at least two nominations from each of the five sectors of the Election Committee, with many democrats saying this is almost impossible.Tam said democrats should not be concerned as they would not have to beg for nominations, with those who run should only be “patriots.”

The creation of a new chief convenor role for the election committee would be tasked with election matters mainly related to the chief executive race, and only as a precaution, Tam said. He denied that the chief convenor would have overreaching power, and other convenors would be set for each of the subsectors.

