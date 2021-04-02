Just as Beijing’s repressive rule is leading many Hongkongers to think of emigrating, Hong Kong served as a transit port helping thousands of Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany more than 70 years ago. From Hong Kong, most moved on to the United States and Australia.

Between 1933 and 1941, more than 20,000 Jewish people fled to Shanghai from Germany after Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s anti-Jewish policies led to their mass internment and genocide, said Simon Li, a historian researching the Holocaust.

Jewish refugees headed for Shanghai, then under the Kuomintang government, partly because the eastern Chinese city did not require a visa for entry, at a time when other countries had closed their borders, said Li, a director at the Hong Kong Holocaust and Tolerance Centre.

A museum commemorating Jewish refugees was reopened in Shanghai last December, after renovations. A wall bearing the names of 18,000 refugees and other exhibits recalled their exodus from the Nazi regime.

Though many refugees arrived in China with nothing more than their clothes and articles for cooking, they gradually built a vibrant community with Jewish restaurants and shops in Shanghai’s Hongkou district, Li said.

However, a different fate awaited those who arrived after late 1937, when Shanghai was under Japanese occupation. Japanese authorities built a segregated area in Hongkou to house all new Jewish migrants thereafter. Deprived of their nationality or citizenship status, hundreds of people had died in the overcrowded camps from disease and lack of food by 1943, Li said.

After World War II ended in 1945, many Jewish people sought to leave Shanghai because of the conflict between the Kuomintang and the Communist Party. But they could not obtain travel visas because they had no nationality status, Li said.

Shanghai-based industrialist Horace Kadoorie and his brother Lawrence, based in Hong Kong, helped thousands of the Shanghai refugees move to Hong Kong at the time, Li said. The Kadoorie family also used their Peninsula Hotel in Hong Kong as a temporary shelter for the refugees, he added.

Many refugees later migrated to the United States and Australia, while the others spent the rest of their lives in Hong Kong, Li said.

