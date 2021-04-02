Senior diplomat Sandra Oudkirk will soon be named the top American representative to Taiwan, Apple Daily has learned.

The United States has already informed Taiwan about its choice of Oudkirk, who is the incumbent U.S. Senior Official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Her formal appointment will make her the first woman to lead the American Institute in Taiwan.

The AIT’s current head, Brent Christensen, will leave his post in July when he finishes a three-year tenure, with U.S.-Taiwan relations at the highest point in history.

The AIT was established in 1979 as a de facto American embassy following the passing of the Taiwan Relations Act, after Washington recognized Beijing instead of Taipei as China’s government.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment on Friday, but said that the island would be glad to work with whoever Washington assigns to Taipei, to deepen friendly bilateral relations.

Oudkirk was born and raised in Tampa, Florida, and graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. She speaks Mandarin Chinese and Turkish, and has served in Taipei, Dublin, Ankara, Istanbul, Jamaica and Beijing.

In Beijing she worked with Daniel Kritenbrink, who is now a nominee for Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

Oudkirk joined the Department of State in 1991 and joined the Bureau of East Asian & Pacific Affairs as U.S. Senior Official for APEC and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands in May 2019.

Oudkirk gave the opening speech at the first U.S.-Taiwan Pacific Islands Dialogue, in 2019, saying the U.S. wanted to see a free and open Indo-Pacific. Washington wished to build and deepen its relationships with nations across the region that share the values, she said. Taiwan is a reliable partner and responsible stakeholder, Oudkirk added.

Oudkirk noted then that she served at the AIT in her first posting, during the 1990s, when Taiwan was a much different place.

In another speech, Oudkirk said Taiwan has been a valuable partner in APEC, actively promoting women’s economic empowerment, securing supply chains and facilitating trade, as well as advancing work on the digital economy.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play