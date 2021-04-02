A set of mainland-produced books that have been approved for use by all Hong Kong pupils is marred by inflammatory language and contains at least one unverified anecdote, according to a Hong Kong historian.

Hans Yeung, a former official with Hong Kong’s exams authority, said the 48-book series, “My Home is in China”, uses inappropriately subject language to describe 19th century British soldiers as “wolves”. This appears in its description of a famous conflict between the British army and a joint force of Chinese military and villagers during the Opium War of 1841.

Known as the Sanyuanli incident, the skirmish is still widely studied as an example of Chinese valor and determination. The author describes the Sanyuanli incident in an article titled “the chronicle of dispeling wolves,” saying the “wolves attacked Guangzhou city” and villagers encircled the “wolves,” Yeung said.

The term “wolves” seems to reflect the author’s subjective view, and should not be used in a book meant for teaching, said Yeung.

The book also seeks to stir up emotions by asking readers “what do you feel?” about the conflict, yet it omits details about the Qing government’s highly unpopular efforts to get the militia and villagers to withdraw from the fighting, Yeung said.

Yeung said the unverified anecdote appears in a chapter about China’s national day. It states that secondary school student Liang Fan was successful in persuading UNICEF officials to hoist the Chinese flag during a 1990 event in the Netherlands, when it was missing in a sea of more than 50 national flags.

According to the book, Liang repeatedly told organizers that the Chinese flags must be raised because she came from China. After some arguments, “the bright red flag of the Five Stars was finally flying high in the air,” the book notes.

The trouble with this account, Yeung said, is that the details remain unverified. The Dutch city where the event reportedly occurred cannot be found in maps, dictionaries or the UNICEF reports that detailed the 1990 event.

Also, different versions of the event have circulated online, which name the student as a primary pupil named Yu Ying and date the event to 1994, Yeung added. This anecdote should not have been included in the books since the details cannot be verified, he said.

The series, now being delivered to Hong Kong schools, has been adapted from a 2016 edition used in mainland China with only a few minor alterations. Critics fear that the books might foster a narrow sense of Chinese nationalism.

In its reply to Apple Daily’s enquiries, the government’s Education Bureau said the book series is “quality” extra-curricular reading material meant to supplement in-class teachings. The bureau, however, did not comment on the description of the British soldiers or the flag anecdote.

Click here for Chinese version

