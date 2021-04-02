Hong Kong’s rulers should stop invoking conspiracy theories and remain true to the city’s Basic Law and the Sino-British Joint Declaration, the United States consul general said this week, touching off a new round of recriminations from mainland Chinese officials.

In an op-ed article published in local media, Hanscom Smith, the U.S. consul general to the former British colony, said the government has invoked conspiracy theories to avoid accountability. It is ignoring the views of the millions of Hong Kong residents “who protested peacefully and later voted overwhelmingly to support opposition candidates during the 2019 District Council elections,” he added.

Smith’s comments prompted a retort from the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong. It said some Americans are using concerns about democracy and freedoms in Hong Kong to “exploit Hong Kong issues to obstruct China’s development.”

The clash of words took place after mainland China’s legislature finalized a plan that will dramatically minimize the democratic elements in the political establishment in Hong Kong.

The relationship between China and many Western countries has been strained by the latest round of sanctions and counter-measures imposed over the alleged use of forced Uyghur labor to produce cotton in Xinjiang province.

Smith criticized Hong Kong officials for describing peaceful protesters as “rioters” because of the acts of a violent fringe, using this as a pretext to evade dialogue and compromise. The latest changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system quash meaningful pluralism and will lead to governance that is even less responsive to the concerns of Hongkongers, he added.

In its reply, the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that many American officials never spoke up for the victims of the wanton vandalism committed by rioters during Hong Kong’s large public protests. Those Americans never showed any regard for Hongkongers’ aspirations for stability and development, nor truly cared about the well-being of ordinary Hong Kong citizens, the statement added.

The government statement also criticized Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai for posing a grave threat to Hong Kong by undermining national security. It said the American diplomat’s attempt to whitewash and justify Lai constitutes an assault on the rule of law.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play