It is appropriate for Hong Kong’s most senior officials to sit on the committee deciding whether election candidates can run because they are trusted by Beijing and are not afraid of sanctions, according to Hong Kong’s constitutional affairs chief.

Returning officers making these decisions in the past were subjected to doxxing or intimidation, said Erick Tsang, secretary for constitutional and mainland affairs. He said this meant that people outside the government, including judges, may not be willing to serve on the candidate eligibility review committee.

Meanwhile, justice secretary Teresa Cheng said that if a conflict of interest arises with a member of the committee, such as the member wishing to run for chief executive, he or she could declare the conflict or else withdraw from membership of the committee.

Cheng added that if the eligibility committee has doubts about a particular candidate, they can refer them to the police’s national security department for investigation, and Hong Kong’s committee for safeguarding national security can make a determination. The eligibility committee can then make their decision based on that determination, she said.

Cheng said that it was unsuitable for designated national security judges to sit on the eligibility committee, in order to avoid affecting their perceptions. This is because, even if a candidate is deemed not to uphold the Basic Law or pledge allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, it does not necessarily affect national security, Cheng added.

She said that if the eligibility committee’s decision is based on a determination by the committee for safeguarding national security, then that decision cannot be challenged in the courts. This is because state secrets may be involved, so it cannot be publicly disclosed, Cheng said.

However, if the dispute is based on a candidate’s basic information, such as whether the candidate meets the requirement to have right of abode in Hong Kong, the candidate would still be free to mount a legal challenge, Cheng said.

The candidate eligibility review committee is part of an overhaul of the election system decided in Beijing last week. The committee is expected to be composed of the principal officials of the Hong Kong government, meaning the heads of government departments and bureaus.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play