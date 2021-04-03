Local legislation for implementing Beijing’s election overhaul is likely to pass before the end of May, as the Hong Kong government looks into a potential ban on casting protest votes, senior officials have said.

The draft bills will be sent to the Legislative Council in mid-April at the earliest, as the government hoped they may be passed before the end of May in order to begin relevant work including voter registration in June, Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng said on a Saturday radio program. The postponed LegCo election is now scheduled for December.

Appearing on the same program, constitutional affairs minister Erick Tsang was asked if people could be accused of manipulating or jeopardizing elections if they called for casting blank votes or a boycott.

There were existing laws regulating elections to ensure openness and fairness, but the government would review them to see if they were adequate before deciding on extra measures, Tsang said. The government would consider making adjustments over calling for casting blank votes when conducting local legislation, he added.

Under the election overhaul, the five geographical areas for the Legislative Council election would be split into 10. The government would not consider the results of the 2019 District Council election — which democrats won in a landslide — when deciding on the shape of the areas, but would consider population, size and landscape, Tsang said.

Voters who were registered for geographical elections would not have to resubmit registrations before the May 2 deadline, but voters for functional and new constituencies would have to register again after the changes were made, Tsang said.

District councilors would no longer hold 117 seats in the chief executive Election Committee, which would instead be occupied by members of Area, Fight Crime and Fire Safety committees.

Tsang defended the changes, saying that the councilors politicized everything and strayed from district duties. The functions of the councils could return to normal after taking back their political power, and the government would consider giving it back later, he said.

Some accused the new system of being a conflict of interest, as the Area, Fight Crime and Fire Safety committee members are entirely appointed by the government, and they would choose the city’s new leader.

Tsang hit back at the claim calling it a “conspiracy theory,” and that Hong Kong officials are appointed by the central government after taking oaths so they would handle these matters fairly, he said.

