Several cities and counties in China have halted COVID-19 inoculations in the last three days due to a tight supply of the jabs, which some say is being aggravated by Beijing’s focus on donations and exports to pursue vaccine diplomacy.

Vaccination drives have paused in Shanghai, Liyang in eastern Jiangsu province, Huzhou and Songyang in neighboring Zhejiang province, Taishan in southern Guangdong province, and Dongxing and Fangchenggang in the Guangxi autonomous region. Local authorities said there were not enough vaccines to go around.

“Our city has not received any COVID-19 vaccines allocated to us for many days,” the Liyang city government posted on its official Weibo account on Wednesday.

In Shanghai, at least seven inoculation centers said they would stop administering vaccines or be closed for “equipment servicing” or “system maintenance.” The notice prompted residents to complain online that they were not notified beforehand, with some saying it was an excuse to cover up a vaccine shortage.

China has supplied at least 260 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines globally, but administered only 126 million doses domestically, according to publicly available data. It has inoculated around 9% of the 1.4 billion Chinese citizens, falling far behind Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries.

The slow progress casts a shadow on China’s aim to have 40% of its population receive at least one jab by the end of June. Some worry that it is a result of the central government’s eagerness to send the shots abroad.

“All out of stock because they’ve gone to support the rest of the world,” one user commented below Liyang’s Weibo post.

Others said that they had been scheduled but had recently received notice of a delay. Some said it had been a long time since their first shot, with still no news on the second dose.

Hungary on Thursday issued the China National Pharmaceutical Group, or Sinopharm, a certificate of good manufacturing practice, the company said.

Sinopharm said the certification came from the Hungarian National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, and was the first to be awarded to a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine. The Sinopharm drug was also the first from China to have been approved for emergency use by the European Union, it said.

China had donated homemade vaccines to 53 developing countries and exported to 27, state media reported last month.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play