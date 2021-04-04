A vendor on one of Japan’s largest online retail platforms was suspected of selling pineapples from mainland China while claiming they were from Taiwan.

Suspicions were raised when Taiwan fruit exporters discovered that the vendor had been selling pineapples claimed to be from the self-governed island at great discounts on Rakuten, a major e-commerce platform in Japan. The vendor branded the sales as an initiative to support Taiwan amid mainland China’s recent ban on its pineapples and also as a way to thank the island for its support of Japan during the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The vendor’s photos, however, showed the pineapples in cardboard boxes printed with the words “Xin Jin Lu,” the name of the largest fruit and vegetable seller in China’s Xiamen city.

Former Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu signed a memorandum of cooperation with Xin Jin Lu in March 2019 when he visited Xiamen.

Fruit retailers from Taiwan were worried that the vendor had been passing off substandard pineapples from unknown sources as being from the island, risking the reputation of Taiwan’s produce.

The Council of Agriculture under Taiwan’s Executive Yuan said that it had received reports of the vendor. It was possible that the vendor ran out of cardboard boxes and had to use old ones printed with the mainland firm’s name, the council said.

But the council did not rule out the possibility of mainland firms selling fake Taiwanese pineapples abroad. While it explored ways to tackle the issue, the council urged consumers to buy Taiwanese pineapples and food produce from reputable retailers only.

The vendor explained on Rakuten’s website that due to time constraints, it used old photos of pineapples that were previously shipped to mainland China. These photos have since been taken down, the vendor said.

Mainland China has banned pineapples from Taiwan since Feb. 26. Consumers from Hong Kong, Japan and other places have since been buying Taiwanese pineapples in bulk to show support for the island.

