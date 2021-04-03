The manager of a construction site located above railroad tracks where a train derailed on Friday was released on bail Saturday, with Taiwanese prosecutors vowing to appeal the court decision.

Lee Yi-hsiang, 49, secured bail on a bond of NT$500,000 (US$17,500) in a court in Hualien. The court said he was to stay in the county and could not travel abroad.

Upon leaving the district prosecutor’s office, Lee covered his face and repeatedly said “I’m sorry” to reporters as he left in a friend’s vehicle.

Fifty-one lives had been lost as a result of the train derailment on Friday morning, which injured at least 188 other people. The incident was thought to have been caused by an improperly parked truck sliding down a slope from the construction site onto the tracks and right in the path of the oncoming train.

Taiwanese media found that a construction company linked to the site manager had been awarded government tenders worth NT$200 million in the previous five years despite having committed 20 violations and having been fined. The violations reportedly included running red lights, speeding, illegal parking and failing to put its vehicles under required inspection.

The works site next to the railroad tracks did not have a safety fence installed, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board said.

Investigations of the board were focused on whether the truck’s hand brake had been pulled and other factors involving human error, though it was not ruling out the possibility of mechanical failure in the brake, news reports said.

Of the 51 deaths, 47 have been identified, including an American and two French people. The injured included two Japanese, one mainland Chinese and one Australian. As of 7 p.m. on Saturday, 41 were still in hospital.

More than 600 foreign officials, representatives of international bodies and friends of Taiwan from 80 countries had expressed their condolences as of Saturday noon, the Taiwanese foreign ministry said.

