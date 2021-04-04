Organizers of Hong Kong’s annual candlelight vigil to commemorate the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown are planning to hold the event this year despite Beijing’s heavy-handed suppression of the city’s democractic voices.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China has filed an application with the police to hold the annual vigil and a rally at Victoria Park on June 4, the group’s chair Lee Cheuk-yan said on Sunday.

Lee believed that the alliance’s bid would face hurdles from authorities, but Hongkongers would find it necessary to make their voices heard in any possible way. “Even without an assembly, people can still enter [Victoria Park], find a place and light a candle on their own,” he said.

On Sunday, which was also Ching Ming Festival — a day for the remembrance of ancestors — the alliance and other pro-democracy activists held a demonstration outside the government headquarters in Admiralty to commemorate the victims of the bloody crackdown in Beijing 32 years ago.

Dressed in black, they placed flowers and bowed before a banner to honor the memory of those who died. Slogans were chanted, including one calling for the end of one-party rule.

More than 20 police officers monitoring the event at the scene inspected and took pictures of flower baskets placed by members of the public.

Several people dressed in red protested nearby against the alliance, alleging that the June 4 incident was a “scam” and that the alliance’s slogans might be in violation of the national security law. Lee rebuked these counter-protesters, saying they were trying to whitewash the bloody crackdown for Chinese authorities.

Lee and the alliance’s vice chair, Albert Ho, are facing jail terms after being convicted last week of organizing and participating in an unauthorized assembly on Aug. 18, 2019. Both believed they may miss this year’s vigil if it went ahead as planned.

Chow Hang-tung, another vice chair of the alliance, said pro-democracy activists must be prepared to face risks now that authorities could target them at any time.

