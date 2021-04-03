Social conflicts in Hong Kong and the resulting lack of trust in the government may be to blame for the city’s low COVID-19 vaccination rate, according to chief executive Carrie Lam, as the number of doses administered reached 531,200 after one month.

In an interview with mainland China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, Lam said that the current vaccination rate was not ideal, pointing out that some people felt uneasy about getting vaccinated and some media reports had been misleading.

Lam said there was a need for greater education and publicity around the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

She said that the initial period of the pandemic was a difficult time for Hong Kong, since the social unrest that started in 2019 was still causing havoc, and some quarantine facilities were damaged. The aggravation of social conflicts had caused some Hong Kong people to lack trust in the government, Lam said.

She said Hong Kong was fortunate to have the central government’s support, because this meant that the supply of vaccines was adequate and stable. If Hong Kong could achieve a vaccination rate of 70%, then Lam believed herd immunity would be achieved and other jurisdictions would be willing to open their borders to Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, health secretary Sophia Chan said she had noticed many crowds in public places on the first day of the Easter holiday, including at shopping malls, theme parks and in rural areas.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Chan said that while she understood there was pandemic fatigue, she urged everyone to maintain their restraint during the holidays and continue to adhere to the social distancing measures.

As of Saturday, Hong Kong had recorded 45 local cases of COVID-19 in the previous 14 days, of which 12 could not be traced to the source.

