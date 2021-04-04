Top Chinese leaders have claimed that “the East is rising and the West is declining,” but scholars say that this newfound assertiveness is mostly intended to win political points domestically and to gain the populace’s support.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech earlier this year that China can “meet the world on even ground,” adding that the country had performed “miracles” in its economy, social stability, poverty eradication and efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

This brazen confidence was on display at the contentious meeting between the United States and China last month, which marked the first high-level talks between the two countries since the Biden administration took over.

“The United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength,” said Yang Jiechi, China’s most senior foreign policy official and a member of the Communist Party Politburo.

Xi had earlier said that the U.S. was the “biggest threat” to China’s security and development and told provincial officials that present circumstances were working to China’s advantage.

China’s “wolf-warrior diplomacy” in last month’s talks with the U.S. was meant to stir up nationalistic fervor among it’s own population, said Lin Tai-ho, a professor at the Institute of Strategic and International Affairs at Taiwan’s National Chung Cheng University.

It was an overstatement for Xi to claim that the West was in decline, Lin said, adding that China’s assertiveness would isolate it on the world stage.

“The Democratic Party under the Biden administration has shown more insistence on fundamental values, and the European Union has sanctioned China with regard to Xinjiang,” Lin said.

Tzeng Wei-feng, a China studies professor at Taiwan’s Tamkang University, agreed that China’s recent campaign to support Xinjiang cotton and boycott fashion retailers such as H&M was a “defensive” measure to bolster the regime’s domestic popularity.

Despite China’s growing economy and international influence, it is still far from being able to do whatever it wants, Tzeng said.

“Even if China’s GDP surpasses that of the U.S. in a decade, it might still lack the ability to change the rules governing the international community, as its per capita GDP and innovation will still lag behind.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play