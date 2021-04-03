Taiwanese academics are bemoaning Hong Kong’s weakened role as an international research center and a window to mainland China, as they face increasing difficulties crossing the Taiwan Strait for field study since Chinese President Xi Jinping came to power.

The difficulties were not just because of the deterioration in cross-strait relations, but also down to tightening controls in mainland China, said Wang Hsin-hsien, chair of the Graduate Institute of East Asian Studies at National Chengchi University in Taipei.

Wang added that Taiwanese and foreign scholars were not the only ones running into obstacles; their counterparts on the mainland were finding it more challenging to do research as well.

He pointed to retired academic Tony Shih, who had been detained on the mainland since August 2018 and appeared on state media in October 2020 purporting to confess to spying charges. Mainland authorities announced a month later that Shih had been sentenced to four years in prison for espionage.

The mainland authorities never revealed exactly what the “red line” was for such action to be taken, but would use various means to ascertain the support system behind visiting Taiwanese academics, Wang said.

Hong Kong used to be a window for the world to make contact with China, and scholars would often visit in order to interview those who had fled the mainland by crossing from Guangdong province to Hong Kong, recalled Tsai Wen-hsuan, associate research fellow at the Institute of Political Science at Academia Sinica in Taipei.

Tsai said that this meant Hong Kong became a research center for Taiwanese scholars studying what were then called the “communist bandits,” referring to the period of Taiwan’s history between 1949 and the 1980s when cross-strait tensions were high.

It was not until cross-strait relations improved in the 1980s that academic exchanges resumed, Tsai said.

Wang described the increasing mainlandization of Hong Kong’s academic environment as “a bad trend.” He said that, since Hong Kong had become a problem in China’s relations with the United States, it had developed into an even more complicated international political issue.

He expressed pessimism about the future of Hong Kong’s education system after Beijing’s election reform in the city, predicting that it would come under ideological controls from the mainland.

