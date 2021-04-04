Hongkongers may be required to cast valid votes in future elections that look set to drastically slash pro-democracy representation after Beijing’s overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system, the city’s justice minister has indicated.

Officials would look at the city’s legal regime to deal with people who cast blank votes or who call for a boycott of elections, so polls would continue to be held, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng said during a talk show aired on Now TV.

Some in Hong Kong have suggested casting blank votes and boycotts as symbolic ways to express their objection to Beijing’s sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s elections.

Asked if such behavior would be regarded as poll manipulation, Cheng said that both blank votes and boycotts would hamper elections, although she did not elaborate how.

Cheng stressed that Hongkongers had to vote – but not cast blank votes – in future elections because “it is the duty of citizens to vote.”

Her remarks were contested by former Democratic Party leader and former legislator Lee Wing-tat, who said blank votes could by no means hinder an election. A ban on blank votes was also unheard of in any country, he said.

There would also be technical difficulty in catching offenders, unless authorities changed current rules, such as requiring all voters to show their ballots to officials, Lee said. Voters’ choices are anonymous in Hong Kong.

Under its proposal passed earlier, Beijing slashed the percentage of directly elected seats for Hong Kong’s legislature to 22% from 50%. Candidates have to pass political vetting by a pro-Beijing committee and secure nominations from Beijing-loyal sectors before being qualified to run.

Beijing loyalist Rita Fan praised the overhaul as “very lenient” to Hong Kong and said Hongkongers should not be “nitpicking” over its details.

Pro-democracy figures could still take part in future elections, provided that they had not “colluded” with the United States or behaved in ways that hurt Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity, Fan said during a talk-show on free-to-air broadcaster TVB.

