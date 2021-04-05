A university in Hong Kong has expressed “deep regret” after one of its lecturers rejected a Burmese students’ request for flexible exam arrangements in light of internet disruptions in Myanmar.

Last month, a second-year humanities student at the Education University of Hong Kong asked her course lecturer to delay the start time of an April exam which she was taking remotely. She said in an email that she had “network issues due to my special circumstances.”

Since taking power in February, Myanmar’s military government has twice imposed a data blackout and has implemented various restrictions on accessing websites. The junta last Thursday ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, on top of its policy of cutting off overnight internet access.

In response to the student’s email, the lecturer, surnamed Au, refused to make accommodations and said “we must treat everybody the same.”

“There are quite a number of students who have similar technical problems as you do … I am afraid we could not provide any special arrangement for any individual for this reason,” Au said, adding that the student should wake up earlier and test the system before the exam started.

In an interview, the student told Apple Daily that she was “frustrated” by that response. She had previously emailed the lecturer over the same issue concerning class attendance and project work, she added.

The exam would start at around 7 a.m. in Myanmar due to the time difference. It could be difficult to attend the exam on time as Myanmar’s overnight internet disruptions usually take place between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., she said.

The situation in Myanmar is still deteriorating and she could hear gunshots from her home, she added.

On Monday, the university said it had contacted her directly to offer assistance, including granting her flexible exam arrangements and academic support. The university attaches great importance to students’ well-being and safety, and faculty members should take into account students’ specific circumstances while ensuring academic quality, a spokesperson said.

The student thanked the university’s student union for interceding on her behalf, and said she was grateful to the people of Hong Kong for paying attention to the plight of Burmese people.

