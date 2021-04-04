Under tight surveillance by mainland authorities, family and friends on Sunday paid tribute to former Chinese leader Zhao Ziyang, who was ousted for sympathizing with democratic protesters in Beijing in 1989.

A dozen family members and friends visited Zhao’s grave in a Beijing cemetery on Sunday, which was also Ching Ming Festival, a day for commemorating one’s ancestors. A number of security guards stood by and monitored their visit.

Zhao was ousted from his position as the Communist Party’s general secretary in June 1989 for opposing the use of troops to suppress protesters at Tiananmen Square. He lived under house arrest until his death in 2005.

Members of Zhao’s family were now moving out of his Beijing residence after authorities ordered them to do so last year, a person close to the family told Apple Daily.

The order was believed to be in compliance with a regulation that required families to move out of the house after its main occupant was buried, the source said.

Zhao’s ashes were moved from his home to the cemetery for burial in 2019, and authorities have since earmarked his residence for demolition, according to independent journalist Gao Yu.

The house at No. 6 Fuqiang Hutong in Beijing has received much attention because of its former occupant.

The family’s relocation would take some time, according to Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK. Zhao’s daughter, Wang Yannan, who had been living in the house with her family, would have to move a considerable amount of her father’s belongings, documents and books, it said.

