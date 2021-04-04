The Hong Kong government needs to prepare for the possibility that the city’s currency could no longer be pegged to the U.S. dollar, said Joseph Yam, who earned the nickname Yambo for his aggressive defense of the peg as head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority during the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

Yam said he did not expect the 38-year-old Hong Kong-U.S. dollar peg to become a casualty in the escalating tensions between the United States and China. It was unlikely for the U.S. to go for “nuclear” options that affected foreign exchange, Yam said on a radio program on Sunday.

“This is very sensitive, and I stress that the likelihood is very low. But that doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be a backup plan,” he said, adding that he supported the status quo arrangement.

The Hong Kong dollar could potentially be pegged to a different currency, Yam said, though he did not specify an option.

Yam also dismissed the possibility of the U.S. using restrictions on capital and foreign exchange against China, its biggest creditor, and said its attitude towards China had improved under President Joe Biden, as seen in the U.S. State Department report published last week.

Asked about the targeted sanctions by the U.S. against government officials in China and Hong Kong, Yam said he felt bad for Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who had to be paid her salary in cash as she was barred from banking services.

However, Yam argued that the sanctions only targeted individuals and will not affect Hong Kong’s status as an international financial hub.

Kevin Tsui, an associate professor of economics at Clemson University in South Carolina, said Yam’s remark about the Hong Kong dollar finding a new peg was fanciful.

If U.S. dollar clearing were restricted for Hong Kong, it would be considered a very serious sanction against the city’s financial system, Tsui said. Hong Kong’s currency would be in deep trouble no matter what the replacement peg was.

Yam said in his interview that Hong Kong should play an active role in internationalizing China’s yuan, and said investors in Hong Kong should be allowed to conduct stock market transactions in renminbi.

Tsui said he had no problem with the stock market proposal, though he said he was sceptical of the renminbi replacing the U.S. dollar peg as it was not a globally circulating currency.

