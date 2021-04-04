The American aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt reportedly entered the South China Sea on Sunday morning, the third time it has done so this year.

The Nimitz-class, nuclear-powered vessel was part of an American carrier strike group that also included cruiser USS Bunker Hill and destroyer USS Russell. The fleet entered the South China Sea via the Malacca Strait at around 8 a.m. on Sunday, according to the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative, a Beijing think tank.

The think tank’s director Hu Bo previously said in an interview that the United States carrier group deployment in the South China Sea had become “very combat-oriented.” He also predicted that the U.S. would continue to increase the intensity and frequency of operations in the region.

The American destroyer USS Mustin was also operating in the East China sea on Saturday morning, the think tank said.

Separately, the U.S., Japan and France are planning a joint military exercise scheduled for May 11 to 17, sources told the Asahi Shimbun.

The drills will be held at the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Kirishima training ground, Camp Ainoura and other parts of Japan’s Kyushu region, the sources said. It would be the first time that French forces took part in military drills in Japan.

Forces from the three countries will reportedly conduct exercises in air defense, urban combat, as well as troop transport and deployment from helicopters.

“We are planning to have drills by Japan, the United States and France early in the current fiscal year, but we are in the final stages of coordinating over when and where they will be held,” an officer told the Japanese news outlet.

