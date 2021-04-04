Some Uyghurs have been given no choice but to become puppets of China’s propaganda machine to counter the West’s allegations against Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang, said a representative of a pressure group for the repressed Muslim minority.

These Uyghurs may have to act against their conscience to collaborate with the Chinese authorities out of fear for their families’ safety, said Dilxat Raxit, a spokesperson of the World Uyghurs Congress headquartered in Germany.

China has been fighting back against the West’s accusations that it has been forcing Uyghurs in Xinjiang into concentration camps and attempting genocide against them, carrying out a propagranda campaign that included a news conference on March 29.

The news conference, attended by representatives of the Xinjiang government, featured some Uyghurs who praised China for its efforts at “re-education” and for empowering them to live better lives.

However, one of the Uyghurs who spoke at the news conference appeared to be lying, Raxit told Apple Daily.

One Uyghur said that his people in Xinjiang were sent to “re-education” camps, attending classes from Monday to Friday. They were brought there to study Putonghua and the Chinese language, acquire legal knowledge and vocational skills, as well as courses on anti-extremism, he said. He claimed that he opened a company and a restaurant “upon graduation.”

“Those abroad who claimed that we were sent to ‘concentration camps’ and we suffered from ‘horrendous treatment’ are all liars. My classmates and I are grateful for the education center’s training,” the Uyghur said at the news conference.

However, this Uyghur person had appeared in a video clip published on July 14, 2020, by the state-owned Xinhua News Agency. He claimed that he opened a music restaurant in southern Xinjiang and was a graduate of Shanghai’s Fudan University, but he did not mention anything about his experiences at the “education center.”

If that person were a graduate of Fudan University, his proficiency in the Chinese language must be high enough and there was no need for him to study the language at the education center, Raxit said, adding that it appeared all the Uyghurs wheeled out by Beijing had been acting.

He also accused Beijing of lying by bringing diplomats of countries with low credibility to tour Xinjiang and by releasing documentaries that framed China as a victim of terrorism in Xinjiang to justify its suppression of Uyghurs. Government officials and law enforcement personnel of Uyghur descent had no choice but to cooperate with Beijing, he said.

