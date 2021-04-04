The death toll of Taiwan’s deadliest train crash in decades has been revised to 50 following DNA analysis and further identity checks. The final death count included one American who was previously listed as missing, authorities said on Sunday morning.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it has already alerted the American Institute in Taiwan, the United States’ official representation on the self-governed island.

The death toll has been altered a few times since the train crash happened on Friday morning near a tunnel in Hualien’s Taroko Gorge, with an initial announcement putting it at 51 before it was changed to 48 and then corrected to 50. The deceased victims were initially identified by their personal documents, said Yu Hsiu-duan, head of the Hualien prosecutors’ office. Further DNA analysis was conducted after families reported missing relatives who had been on the train, she said.

The correction of the death toll came after authorities confirmed that body parts found beneath the sixth train compartment belonged to a victim identified in the initial death count, Yu said. Authorities are still verifying the identity of two bodies.

An initial probe into the cause of the fatal train crash suggested that the engineering lorry that slid down a slope from a nearby construction site had already been lying on the rail before the collision happened, said Young Hong-tsu, chair of the Aviation Safety Council, citing data retrieved from the train’s driving recorders.

Further investigations will be required to answer questions regarding when the lorry slid down from the slope and whether the train’s driver hit the brakes, Young said.

It appeared that the driver could not hit the brakes in time as the train, traveling at 130 km per hour, would have required 16.6 seconds and 600 meters to completely come to a stop. It took just seven seconds for the train to emerge from the tunnel and arrive at the spot where the crash happened, and it was unlikely the driver had enough time to react, Young said.

Lee Yi-hsiang, the 49-year-old owner of the lorry involved in the crash, was released on bail earlier but was brought back into police custody after the Hualien high court on Sunday overturned the district court’s decision. Lee appeared to be distraught and said he “deeply regretted” the tragedy when he was taken away by the police in the afternoon. He vowed to “take responsibility” and cooperate with the investigation.

A total of 745 state leaders, government officials, foreign ministers and other prominent figures, including Pope Francis, from 92 countries and regions have expressed condolences to the victims and their families, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Taiwan’s transport minister, Lin Chia-lung, has offered to resign following the deadly train crash but also vowed to take responsibility for the investigation and table a report within two weeks. Critics hammered the Taiwanese government for ignoring transport safety measures and the maintenance of transport infrastructure.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play