Hong Kong health officials plan to give a second dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to a cancer patient who wrongly received the Chinese-produced jab in his first shot.

David Allardice, a 55-year-old blood cancer patient, and his companion booked a slot to receive the German BioNTech jab at a Kwun Tong sports center on March 18. But they mistakenly went to a center in Kowloon Bay where only Sinovac vaccines were administered, according to the South China Morning Post.

While admitting he was partially at fault, Allardice said staff at the Kowloon Bay center did not check the duo’s booking details before vaccinating them, the Hong Kong newspaper reported.

Allardice’s doctor had advised the patient to avoid the Sinovac jab, which has a lower efficacy than the BioNTech version, because his chemotherapy and leukaemia would further reduce the vaccine’s efficacy.

A government spokesperson late on Sunday apologized over the mishap, but said the duo had agreed to receive a jab at the Kowloon Bay center.

Officials will give Allardice and his companion the Sinovac vaccine for their second shots, the spokesperson said, despite their initial intention to take the German-made jab.

Authorities will remind vaccination centers to check booking details, such as date, venue and type of vaccine to be used, in order to avoid similar incidents in future, the spokesperson added.

The Kowloon Bay vaccination facility is co-run by the College of Nursing and Hong Kong Medical Consultants, a health service firm headed by respiratory specialist Kenneth Tsang, an elder brother of actress Margie Tsang.

Allardice said his doctor was shocked to learn about the mishap and advised him to switch back to the BioNTech vaccine. He said he was still considering which jab to take next.

University of Hong Kong microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung, who is a government-appointed consultant, said Allardice would need to take two shots of the BioNTech jab if he switched back, meaning that he would need three shots in total.

The combination of a Sinovac jab plus a single BioNTech shot would not provide sufficient protection for the patient, Yuen said, adding that Allardice should consult his doctor before deciding.

