Five Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were in court on Monday, marking the first time they have appeared in public since they returned to the city last month after completing prison terms in mainland China.

They had all completed the mandatory 14-day COVID-19 quarantine before arriving at the Sha Tin Magistrates’ Court.

They were among the 12 anti-government protesters who were captured at sea by mainland law enforcement in August last year during an unsuccessful attempt to flee Hong Kong by boat, and were later sentenced to imprisonment ranging between seven months and three years.

The 12 were the first group of protesters to be tried in mainland courts since anti-government protests rocked the former British colony in 2019.

As none of the five sought bail, they were remanded in custody to await trial in May.

The first case to be heard on Monday was that of Kok Tsz-lun, who had been charged with taking part in a riot on Nov. 18, 2019, in the tourist district of Yau Ma Tei.

While mechanic Wong Wai-yin was prosecuted for making an explosive substance, the other three — Cheung Chun-fu, Cheung Ming-yu and Yim Man-him — were accused of possessing offensive weapons and conspiring to wound with intent.

