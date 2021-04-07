Fat Wan,

Perhaps we have only met a few times, once at a tea party in Tuen Mun, and once or twice when I helped out as an election volunteer. Yet, the recent situation has brought us together again. I have been pondering who to write to out of the 47 people, and finally decided to address it to you.

The recent Good Friday and Easter holidays reminded me of a volunteer who appeared on TV news for participating in a demonstration with a council member. As a result, when he went to Shenzhen the next day, he was recognized by customs officials and ultimately denied entry on the grounds of “endangering national security” and forced to return to Hong Kong. The volunteer had no choice but to return to church, and the topic of the day was “Peace in Suffering.” He told me that compared to the Uyghurs, the Rohingyas, and the suffering Christians in China, his “suffering” was quite insignificant.

Mr. Wan, I do not know your religious beliefs. Nevertheless, by looking at the actions of the 47 of you, we can see that you are bearing the cross for Hong Kong, for the future, for freedom, democracy and justice. In retrospect, countless people humiliated and insulted Jesus and the two robbers when they were crucified. Just like now I have heard many people ridiculing and dishonoring the 47 people. Yet, you are still willing to bear the cross for Hong Kong and for the future fearlessly. The world does not deserve the 47 of you.

I don’t know if Mr. Wan is interested in literature, but many of the 47 people brought books with them to prison. They may be there for leisure or for further study. I remember that before Professor Chan Kin-man went to jail, he read a lot of prison literature. I never thought I would also become an author of prison literature today. I wonder what kind of books you would like to read. Whether it is the Old and New Testaments, or the books of Amy Cheung, please let us know so that the newspaper office can collect them for you.

Tomorrow, I will have another tea gathering with council members and fellow residents. I hope you will be able to join us soon, and may the Lord give you the strength to survive the time in prison. All of us in the community and in our constituencies will support you and look forward to hearing from you.

Best wishes,

Little P

