A tiny micro SD memory card has been found at the site of a train crash in eastern Taiwan and is key to clarifying the cause of the deadly accident, transport investigators say.

Data retrieved from the memory card showed the moments before a parked maintenance truck rolled down a steep slope onto the railroad tracks, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board said in an investigation report released on Tuesday.

The truck was stationary on a sharp curve of the slope before the accident and its engine had been switched off. A mobile crane was also parked along the sharp curve, the report said.

It was still unknown as to why the truck moved and slid down from the slope, investigators said, but the data card showed that the accident cause was not just about whether the brake had been applied or not. More results would be released pending further investigation, the authorities said.

On April 2, a Taroko Express train running at 126 kilometers per hour rammed into the truck at 9:28 a.m. at the north entrance of Qingshui tunnel in the Heren section of Hualien county, according to the investigation details. The train derailed, killing at least 50 people and injuring around 200 others.

The driver of the truck was suspected to have parked it without properly applying the parking brake, causing the vehicle to slip down the slope.

In the crash, the truck was slashed into half and pushed into the tunnel for 320 meters before stopping. It disintegrated into pieces and the event data recorder was initially lost.

Two days later, as workers were removing the fourth and fifth train carriages from the tunnel, they found the data recording device, a member of the safety board said.

The derailment site was a scene of chaos, with rocks, grass, metal boards from the train, travelers’ luggage bags and corpses all over the place.

Investigators could only use their bare hands to dig and search for the tiny memory card, the board member said. They believed that there should have been two cards, but could find only one eventually, although it turned out to be an important key into the cause of the disaster.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play