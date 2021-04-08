The major chamber of commerce representing multinational businesses in Hong Kong has slammed the government’s plan to limit the public from obtaining information in the company registry, saying it could harm investments and trade.

The International Chamber of Commerce - Hong Kong wrote to lawmakers on Wednesday urging the government to reconsider the proposal, Bloomberg reported. Under the new arrangement, company directors may only provide a correspondence address and partial identification numbers, instead of their full details.

In the letter, its chair JP Lee said the group was “at a loss” over the eagerness to push through the changes, which it said would have “adverse consequences” for Hong Kong’s business environment and its status as an “attractive” city for investment and trade.

The Hong Kong government proposed the changes in 2013 before placing it on hold following strong opposition. It is in the public’s interest to obtain names, addresses and identity card numbers of company directors, the chamber argued in a letter to the government in 2013.

The amendment would “condone clandestine and doubtful activities at the expense of normal business dealings,” it said at the time.”One may even ask if the government unwittingly instead encourages corruption, money laundering, and fraud.”

Companies who abided by the law did not fear making the information of its directors and staff public, it added in 2013, saying that those companies who did not want their information publicized could seek an exemption from the government.

The Hong Kong Institute of Directors agreed with the proposed changes, and the public should be able to confirm the identity of a director in most cases.

It suggested learning from other jurisdictions to make it more convenient to verify a director’s identity without attracting abuse of personal information, such as the Director Identification Numbers system in Australia which provides official and unique numbers to be used for directors. The system would improve traceability of a director’s involvement across different entities at different times, making it harder for culpable directors to hide, it said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play