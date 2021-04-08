Hong Kong authorities would take a step-by-step approach to handle the issue of fake news, the city’s top official told lawmakers on Thursday, denouncing foreign media reports for spreading prejudice against the government.

“The SAR government is the biggest victim of fake news … Things we said would be quickly distorted and vilified,” Chief Executive Carrie Lam said during a question-and-answer session at the city’s Legislative Council, adding she would personally look into the dissemination of hate information and fake news online. “We are infuriated.”

Lam’s comments came after foreign media reports on the recent upheaval of the former British colony’s electoral system by Beijing, which effectively prevented the once-tolerated pro-democracy voices from entering the city’s establishment.

These reports were “full of prejudice” and “some foreign governments discredit the work of the central government,” she said in the legislative session.

Lam said Beijing’s foreign ministry had repeatedly made retorts about these news reports, and she herself had spoken at the United Nations Human Rights Council for clarifications. The city’s overseas trade offices also wrote to correct those erroneous reports, she said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play